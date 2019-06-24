Chicago T-Shirt Company Sells Shirt Mocking Texans About Whataburger

Most Texans are still a little sore about the owners of Whataburger selling the famous burger chain to a Chicago-based investment firm.

And now, to add insult to inury, a t-shirt company based in the midwest is selling a shirt that really rubs it in.

The company is known as Raygun, and is selling an orange and white t-shirt mocking Texans about the sale reading, “Chicago’s Most Famous Texas Hamburger Chain (as of June 2019).” The shirt's design even has the ‘W’ Whataburger logo.

That's just cold Chicago.

-story via fox4news.com