Chicago T-Shirt Company Sells Shirt Mocking Texans About Whataburger
June 24, 2019
Most Texans are still a little sore about the owners of Whataburger selling the famous burger chain to a Chicago-based investment firm.
And now, to add insult to inury, a t-shirt company based in the midwest is selling a shirt that really rubs it in.
The company is known as Raygun, and is selling an orange and white t-shirt mocking Texans about the sale reading, “Chicago’s Most Famous Texas Hamburger Chain (as of June 2019).” The shirt's design even has the ‘W’ Whataburger logo.
now that Whataburger belongs to Chicago, we celebrate with a shirt (online now, in Chicago tomorrow) #raygun
That's just cold Chicago.
-story via fox4news.com