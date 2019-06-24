Chicago T-Shirt Company Sells Shirt Mocking Texans About Whataburger

June 24, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Whataburger

Rachel Denny Clow/Caller-Times-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

Most Texans are still a little sore about the owners of Whataburger selling the famous burger chain to a Chicago-based investment firm.

And now, to add insult to inury, a t-shirt company based in the midwest is selling a shirt that really rubs it in.

The company is known as Raygun, and is selling an orange and white t-shirt mocking Texans about the sale reading, “Chicago’s Most Famous Texas Hamburger Chain (as of June 2019).”  The shirt's design even has the ‘W’ Whataburger logo.  

now that Whataburger belongs to Chicago, we celebrate with a shirt (online now, in Chicago tomorrow) #raygun

A post shared by RAYGUN (@raygunshirts) on

That's just cold Chicago.  

-story via fox4news.com 

 

Tags: 
whataburger
Texas
Chicago
Sell
Raygun
T-Shirt
Company
Mocks
texans
food
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes