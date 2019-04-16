Chewy Chips Ahoy On Recall After Company Says It May Have An 'Unexpected Solidified Ingredient'

April 16, 2019
Getty Images

The famous Chew Chips Ahoy cookies are on recall after multiple reports says that it may contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient."

The cookies that are on recall are they Chew Chips Ahoy 13-ounce packages.

If you have the cookies with a retail UPC of 0 44000 03223 4 with expiration dates of:

-07SEP2019
-08SEP2019
-14SEP2019
-15SEP2019

You may need to throw them away. If you have any questions regarding to the recall, you can contact the company via phone (844)366-1171.

 

via KXAN

