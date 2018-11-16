Check Out This Season's Dallas Cowboys Light-Up Sweater

NBC 5 reports if you're looking for something new and different to wear for Cowboys games, Forever Collectibles has a Cowboys light-up sweater that connects to your bluetooth or computer, and blinks!

Video of Officially Licensed Light Up Bluetooth Sweaters

The sweater is 100% acrylic, comes in 2 different versions, and priced $80-90, depending on model.

Wonder if we'll see Zeke Elliott out-and-about in one of these this Holiday Season? If so, you'll probably be able to spot him 100 yards away... lol!