Check Out The First Full Length Trailer For Venom

Wait, that's not Spider-Man. It's just a guy with a similar story and a different outfit, otherwise known as Venom.

Finally, we have the very first full length trailer for Venom starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, who is kind of like Deadpool, in that he's not your typical superhero. He's what you call a "lethal protector".

Of course the backstory on Venom is very similar to Spider-Man, he's an investigative reporter too. And Spider-Man is basically to blame for the creation of Venom, bringing symbiote back to Earth after a battle in space. Brock then bonds with the symbiote which creates Venom.

Video of VENOM - Official Trailer (HD)

As for the trailer...we have a Venom that actually looks like Venom from the comics!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Enjoy!