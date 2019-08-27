Dogs Can Enjoy The End Of Summer At These Dog Friendly Pool Parties Around The Metroplex

The summer is nearing an end, and people are hoping to get in plenty of pool time before the season ends, but what about dogs? Most dog owners wish they could bring their dog for pool fun, but most pools have rules about animals in the swim area. Luckily, there are plenty of dog friendly swimming events coming up across the metroplex.

Here's what's happening THIS WEEK IN FRISCO! It's time for the annual Paws in the Pool at the Frisco Water Park, plus @replacethenoise, the City Council's monthly bike ride, and the first Fleastyle market at @thestarinfrisco! https://t.co/HMy4I7jRNI pic.twitter.com/eNYydJ2DzK — Lifestyle Frisco (@lsfrisco) September 3, 2018

All around DFW, local pools are gearing up for the end of summer with dog friendly pool parties. No matter where one is in the metroplex, there will be a dog friendly pool event nearby. In Bedford, A swim party for dogs and their owners at Bedford Splash is happening September 7th, and in Frisco their annual ‘Paws in the Pool’ will be happening on the same day.

Rain or Shine we’re here until 4pm! You’re gonna get wet anyways so bring he pups out for a good time! Hawaiian Falls Garland for Wags and Waves! pic.twitter.com/qvz27S8aom — Legacy Boxer Rescue (@savetheboxers) September 8, 2018

Also on September 7th, dog friendly pool parties in Garland, Grapevine and Lewisville will be happening. Garland’s ‘Wags and Waves’ takes place at Hawaiian Falls, while the other two take place at local pools. Each has an entrance fee for people and dogs.

Join us TODAY- Saturday, Sept. 29th for our Doggie Beach Bash! Admission is $20 per person including up to 2 dogs, with proceeds benefiting the North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center. Visit https://t.co/HspMXoEtFA for more information. Thanks for the great fan pic! pic.twitter.com/CR3IW3xDxm — NRH2O Waterpark (@NRH2O) September 29, 2018

Wrapping up the dog friendly pool days, both Plano and the Colony will have dog friendly pool parties on September 8th. In North Richland Hills, they’ll close out the summer with their ‘Doggie Beach Bash’ on September 28th. No matter where someone is in the metroplex, their dog can enjoy the end of summer just as they would.

Via GuideLive