Dogs Can Enjoy The End Of Summer At These Dog Friendly Pool Parties Around The Metroplex

All Across DFW Local Pools Are Holding Dog Friendly Events

August 27, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
The summer is nearing an end, and people are hoping to get in plenty of pool time before the season ends, but what about dogs? Most dog owners wish they could bring their dog for pool fun, but most pools have rules about animals in the swim area. Luckily, there are plenty of dog friendly swimming events coming up across the metroplex.

All around DFW, local pools are gearing up for the end of summer with dog friendly pool parties. No matter where one is in the metroplex, there will be a dog friendly pool event nearby. In Bedford, A swim party for dogs and their owners at Bedford Splash is happening September 7th, and in Frisco their annual ‘Paws in the Pool’ will be happening on the same day.

Also on September 7th, dog friendly pool parties in Garland, Grapevine and Lewisville will be happening. Garland’s ‘Wags and Waves’ takes place at Hawaiian Falls, while the other two take place at local pools. Each has an entrance fee for people and dogs.

Wrapping up the dog friendly pool days, both Plano and the Colony will have dog friendly pool parties on September 8th. In North Richland Hills, they’ll close out the summer with their ‘Doggie Beach Bash’ on September 28th. No matter where someone is in the metroplex, their dog can enjoy the end of summer just as they would.

