There’s just something about Toto’s Africa. It's one of those songs where you stop eveything and sing! Not to mention, everybody is trying to cash in with a cover of the hit. First Weezer, now we have Mike Tompkins.

Everything from the vocals to the instruments, this is the unplugged and all acapella version of Toto's Africa.

Video of Toto - Africa [ACAPELLA COVER]

Talented no doubt. It's clear a lot of work went into this one.