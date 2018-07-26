‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Now Has Its Cast

It doesn't matter if you watched the TV show in the late 70s/early 80s, or enjoyed the remake movie in 2000 (and its sequel in 2003): you know the ladies of Charlie's Angels. Get ready for another reboot, and trio of ladies!

Naomi Scott (Power Rangers), Kristen Stewart (Twilight) and Ella Balinska (a newcomer) will star in the film. Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect and the Hunger Games series) is not only set to direct the flick, but will play Bosley, too.

As for the premise of the film: it will take the detective agency worldwide...with teams all around the planet.

If all goes as planned, the movie will hit theaters on September 27, 2019.

