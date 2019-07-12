Airport In Singapore Has A Slide That Takes Travelers To Their Gate

Who said airports couldn’t be fun? At the Changi Airport in Singapore they are taking a new spin on how to “slide” in time to your gate. The airport has two different slides that take travelers from their designated gate to their terminal.

Video of Slide Down To Airport Boarding Gate

At this time the airport has two fun large multi-story slides in Terminal 4 and Terminal 3. The larger slide is located in Terminal 3; it is about 39 feet high and runs four stories deep. The video above was taken by Yusuf El Askary. According to El Askary he “had never seen anything like it at an airport, I couldn't believe it was true until I actually tried it.”

The Changi airport is often called one of the best airports in the world, and this slide proves it. Travelers can gain access to the slide by spending $10 at any retail shop or restaurant in the airport. The Changi airport is bringing fun back to air travel.

Via Fox News