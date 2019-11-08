Chandler And Monica Reunited In Instagram Post From Courteney Cox

Could we BE anymore excited?

Thanks to a recent post on her Instagram, Monica and Chandler were reunited once more.

Courteney Cox shared the photo this week of her and Matthew Perry making a rare appearence.

This marks one of several reunion photos the "Friends" cast have been making over the past few weeks including a photo from Jennifer Aniston of the whole cast back together again.

Who knows, maybe we'll be treated with a "Friends" reunion special after all.

-story via yahoo.com