Chandler And Monica Reunited In Instagram Post From Courteney Cox
November 8, 2019
Could we BE anymore excited?
Thanks to a recent post on her Instagram, Monica and Chandler were reunited once more.
Courteney Cox shared the photo this week of her and Matthew Perry making a rare appearence.
Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends
This marks one of several reunion photos the "Friends" cast have been making over the past few weeks including a photo from Jennifer Aniston of the whole cast back together again.
Who knows, maybe we'll be treated with a "Friends" reunion special after all.
-story via yahoo.com