Celebrities Are Raising Awareness And Pledging to Fight Australia's Wildfires

As Australia's wildfires worsen, thousands of tourists and residents have evacuated. The bushfires have been raging since September and consumed over 14.8 million acres, killed at least 23 people and have left thousands of people homeless. Nearly one-third of the species in the area, died in the fires.

Many celebrities are taking notice and action by donating money to help fight Australian fires. These A-listers are digging deep into their pockets to help fight the devastating wildfires in Australia.

Australian- American actress Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, alongside with singer Pink are some of the celebreties that have made major contributions. They are one of the many celebrities to speak out about the fires, revealing their pledge of half a million US dollars. Kidman and Urban donated $500,000 as did Pink to help the fire services battling Australian Wildfires.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

Iggy Azalea also made a call to action on Instagram along with other celebrities like Naomi Watts, Celeste Barber, Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe to bring awareness and inform over links for donations.

The Irwin family has also helped in rescuing the affected wildlife, continuing their late father's Steve Irwin’s legacy by rescuing and saving wildlife in danger. The Irwin family saved over 90,000 animals from Australian wildfires.

