Celebrities Are Raising Awareness And Pledging to Fight Australia's Wildfires
Pink, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pledged $500,000 to help battle bushfires
As Australia's wildfires worsen, thousands of tourists and residents have evacuated. The bushfires have been raging since September and consumed over 14.8 million acres, killed at least 23 people and have left thousands of people homeless. Nearly one-third of the species in the area, died in the fires.
Many celebrities are taking notice and action by donating money to help fight Australian fires. These A-listers are digging deep into their pockets to help fight the devastating wildfires in Australia.
Australian- American actress Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, alongside with singer Pink are some of the celebreties that have made major contributions. They are one of the many celebrities to speak out about the fires, revealing their pledge of half a million US dollars. Kidman and Urban donated $500,000 as did Pink to help the fire services battling Australian Wildfires.
Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.
I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp— P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020
Iggy Azalea also made a call to action on Instagram along with other celebrities like Naomi Watts, Celeste Barber, Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe to bring awareness and inform over links for donations.
Got to visit this cutie yesterday, as well as so many animals injured & rehabilitated at @currumbinwildlifehospital Thankyou guys for letting me hangout!!! did you know over 30% of the Koalas natural habitat in NSW has been destroyed by the bushfires Australia is currently battling? The saddest part is, that’s not even the biggest threat to their survival. Please donate if you can guys, anything helps. Link in my stories. --
This was my last eve in Byron, NSW, Australia. To get a sense of how beautiful the wildlife regularly sounds... Please turn up the volume. The fires have been truly horrendous. It’s so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones and homes. Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven’t stopped during the holidays!! -- Heartbroken for all the animals, plants and land... -- for rain -- #tbt ❤️----
This is my mother in laws house. It’s terrifying. They are scared. They need your help. International donations can be made via the link in my bio.
#Regram #RG @WorldEconomicForum: 350 koalas have been killed in blazes near Port Macquarie. #environment #koalas #wildlife #bushfires #australia
I’m not in Australia. My family are safe, billeted with friends. Fire hit my place late in the day yesterday. My heart goes out to everyone in the valley.
The Irwin family has also helped in rescuing the affected wildlife, continuing their late father's Steve Irwin’s legacy by rescuing and saving wildlife in danger. The Irwin family saved over 90,000 animals from Australian wildfires.
This is patient number 90,000 that the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated. ‘Ollie’ the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild. Over the last 16 years, the hospital has provided 24/7 wildlife rehabilitation and an incredible animal rescue service. We’re so proud of this world-class facility! Thank you for your support - with pressures from drought to bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever.
Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. -- In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio! --
