Casio Releases Gorillaz G-Shock Watch Series

G-Shock recently announced they are releasing a new line of watches this year with Gorillaz designs.

The watches will come in two different models with different designs this year as opposed to last year when they released one model with four designs.

Both watches became available September 18, 2019, for around $170 USD. These watches are being sold on a limited basis, however how limited is yet to be seen.

-story via slashgear.com