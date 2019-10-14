Casio Releases Gorillaz G-Shock Watch Series

October 14, 2019
gorillaz

Mark Metcalfe / Stringer

G-Shock recently announced they are releasing a new line of watches this year with Gorillaz designs.  

The watches will come in two different models with different designs this year as opposed to last year when they released one model with four designs.  

Act fast to get your hands on the hottest collaboration of 2019 -- #nevergiveup #gshock #nownow #gtimeisnow

A post shared by G-SHOCK (@gshock_us) on

Both watches became available September 18, 2019, for around $170 USD.  These watches are being sold on a limited basis, however how limited is yet to be seen. 

-story via slashgear.com 

