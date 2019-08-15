Spam Has Officially Joined The Pumpkin Spice Craze

The Canned Meat Company Announced The New Pumpkin Spice Flavor For Fall

August 15, 2019
Spam

Justin Sullivan / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Food
Humor
Random & Odd News

With fall just around the corner, slowly the pumpkin flavored items are emerging. The pumpkin spice craze has grown over the years, but now, one company may have taken it too far. Spam announced a new pumpkin spice flavor for its famous canned meat.

What was once a joke has become reality in 2019, as a fake image of pumpkin spiced Spam spread through social media back in 2017. Now, the canned meat company is hoping to take advantage of the viral joke form two years ago. Starting September 23rd, the new pumpkin spiced Spam will be available at Walmart, or the Spam website.

The seasonal craving has clearly gone too far, as even with the large number of pumpkin spice obsessed fans, most on social media didn’t seem interested in trying this new Spam product. Still, Spam is on board and hoping by fall pumpkin spice Spam will be all anyone is eating.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Spam
Canned Meat
Pumpkin Spice
fall
funny
viral

