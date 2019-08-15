Spam Has Officially Joined The Pumpkin Spice Craze

With fall just around the corner, slowly the pumpkin flavored items are emerging. The pumpkin spice craze has grown over the years, but now, one company may have taken it too far. Spam announced a new pumpkin spice flavor for its famous canned meat.

What was once a joke has become reality in 2019, as a fake image of pumpkin spiced Spam spread through social media back in 2017. Now, the canned meat company is hoping to take advantage of the viral joke form two years ago. Starting September 23rd, the new pumpkin spiced Spam will be available at Walmart, or the Spam website.

in other news,... pumpkin spice spam exists pic.twitter.com/YjlvLB8JyA — maria yagoda (@mariayagoda) August 14, 2019

Just to be clear here.... my issue is not with Spam. My issue is with any meat (or sorta kinda meat) being pumpkin spice flavored. pic.twitter.com/JcaxVhzEcN — antoinette antonio (@antoinetteA) August 15, 2019

I love the whole pumpkin spice thing but this just went too far ------ #PumpkinSpice #spam pic.twitter.com/8FbBjQdER9 — Laura Dunlevy (@dunlevy_laura) August 14, 2019

The seasonal craving has clearly gone too far, as even with the large number of pumpkin spice obsessed fans, most on social media didn’t seem interested in trying this new Spam product. Still, Spam is on board and hoping by fall pumpkin spice Spam will be all anyone is eating.

Via Fox News