California Passes 'Roadkill Bill' Making It Legal To Eat Roadkill

Have you ever seen a dead animal on the side of the road and worry that it's going to waste and no one's gonna eat it?

Yeah neither have we.

But, for those who live in California no need to worry! Because it is now officially legal to EAT any roadkill you might come across there.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 395 into law, making it legal to salvage and eat animals accidentally hit by automobiles. The primary intent of the bill is to "make available to Californians tens of thousands of pounds of a healthy, wild, big game food source that currently is wasted each year following wildlife-vehicle collisions." Eligible roadkill include deer and wild pig.

Drivers will need a permit to salvage any roadkill, and the bill won't offically go into effect until 2022.

Yummy!

-story via nbcdfw.com