Bus Drivers Needed Before Start Of Academic School Year In North Texas

If you are looking for a job, then this might be the opportunity for you!

Some North Texas school districts are short on bus drivers, knowing that we are roughly one month away from the start of a new academic year.

Here are some school districts that need to be filled for bus driving:

Mesquite needs 15 drivers

Richardson needs 30 drivers

Fort Worth needs bus drivers and says they'll giving you a $500 bonus once signed with them

Dallas needs 800 drivers by August

"This is crunch time for us right now. We are really pushing to get people. Nationwide, there is a 10 percent shortage. It takes creative and innovative ideas to recruit new drivers," says Dr. Kayne Smith, Dallas ISD Student Transportation Services.

Dallas ISD will hold bus drivers job fairs this Thursday and Friday, July 12th and 13th.

CBS 11