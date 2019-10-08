Bullying Is Officially A Misdemeanor In Crandall

October 8, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
school

Chris Hondros / Staff

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

It seems like over the past few years, bullying has become much more of a problem than it ever was.  

Now in a historic move, the City of Crandall, TX has become the first in Texas to make bullying a Class C misdemeanor.  The proposal was approved unanimously by city council Monday night.  

The idea came after multiple problems with bullying in Crandall that even led to one suicide.  

“All people of growing up through any era of time has been bullied somewhere, in sometime, we know somebody that has been,” said Mayor Kirbie. “I think we as Crandall, we’re going to take a step to try to move forward to how can we fix it.”

-story via ktvt.com 

Tags: 
Texas
North Texas
Crandall
bullying
outlawed
class c misdemeamor
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes