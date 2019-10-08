Bullying Is Officially A Misdemeanor In Crandall

It seems like over the past few years, bullying has become much more of a problem than it ever was.

Now in a historic move, the City of Crandall, TX has become the first in Texas to make bullying a Class C misdemeanor. The proposal was approved unanimously by city council Monday night.

The idea came after multiple problems with bullying in Crandall that even led to one suicide.

“All people of growing up through any era of time has been bullied somewhere, in sometime, we know somebody that has been,” said Mayor Kirbie. “I think we as Crandall, we’re going to take a step to try to move forward to how can we fix it.”

-story via ktvt.com