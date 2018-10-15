Build-A-Bear Workshop Will Open In Select Walmarts, One Is In Dallas

You'll see something very familiar when you walk into a Walmart.

Build-A-Bear Workshop will be opening in select Walmarts across the country in the next couple of weeks and one Walmart in Dallas will have it.

The company promised that the majority of the stuffed bears will be in the stores. Only six stores will have the workshop.

Here are the locations and their opening dates:

Locations

Dallas, TX (Oct. 16)

Stockton, CA (Oct. 16)

Phoenix, AZ (Oct. 16)

Riverside, CA (Oct. 23)

Daytona Beach, FL (Oct. 23)

Victorville, CA (Oct. 25)

via WFAA