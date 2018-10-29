New Buc-ee's Location Open In Denton After Two And A Half Years Of Construction

After two and a half years of construction, the newest Buc-ee’s has opened in Denton. Monday marked the soft opening for the new superstore. Located off of I-35 in Denton, the new Buc-ee does will have to deal with highway construction for now, but that doesn’t expect to slow things down for the Texas favorite.

The construction to that portion of I-35 shouldn’t be done for another seven months at least, but that hasn’t halted expectations for the store, or residents in the area. A local attending the opening had nothing but good things to say of the new store saying, “It’s got everything from candleholders to food, to Icee’s, jerky, everything you can think of.”

Buc-ee’s is known for their large storefronts, and quantity of gas pumps, with this new location being no different. The new Buc-ee’s in Denton is 50,000 square feet, and has 96 gas pumps for travelers on the move.

While the construction will be a deterrent at first, it is all a part of an Expansion project for the city. Along with the highway construction the area surrounding the new storefront, owned by Buc-ee’s, is expected to go under construction soon, with the possibility of a variety of retail shops being added to the area.

Jeff Hand, general manager of the new location, doesn’t expect the construction to be an issue for the store, or its customers. He said, “as long as I’ve been with Buc-ee’s, we are a destination,” fully expecting the new location to serve as well as any other Buc-ee’s.

Via WFAA