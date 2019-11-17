Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform ‘Thunder Road’ At A Surprise Show

Bruce Springsteen used to play benefit shows at the Stone Pony for the schools his kids attended when they were growing up. Now they’re all grown up and it’s been a while since he’s played a show at the Asbury Park venue.

On Saturday night, the Boss made up for his long absence at the Stone Pony by putting on a surprise two-hour-long set. His show helped benefit his son, Evan Springsteen’s Alma mater Boston College.

Max Weinberg from the E Street Band and Bon Jovi guitarist Bobby Bandiera joined Springsteen on stage for his benefit show. He closed out the night with a performance of his song ‘Thunder Road’

Check out the video below from his surprise show.

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road (Solo-Acoustic)

Via: Rolling Stone