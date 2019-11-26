British Couple Looking To Hire Live-In Dog Sitter For $40K A Year

If you love dogs and are currently looking for a new job then this might be for you!

A British couple recently put out an ad looking to hire a live-in dog sitter for their dogs. And they're offering $40K a year salary for the gig.

The ad is currently up on a recruiting agency website Silver Swan Search. Apparently the couple travel for work quite often and need someone to watch their dogs and six story home.

“This is an informal property and they need someone to keep on top of the house while they come and go and to have sole responsibility of the dogs in their absence,” the add reads.

Hours are Monday through Friday and weekends occasionally. Duties include managing all dog appointments, daily housekeeping, running errands, light cooking, liaising with the dog walker and cleaner, as well as general property management duties.

-story via fox4news.com