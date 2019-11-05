Bridesmaids Carry Rescue Puppies Available for Adoption Instead of Flowers

Video of Bridesmaids Carry Rescue Puppies Instead of Flowers While Walking Down the Aisle

Samantha Clark was planning her dream wedding when she was sparked with a brilliant idea of how she wanted to walk down the aisle. She wanted to break the traditional floral arrangement and incorporate her love for dogs into her special day.

She came up with the idea to have rescue puppies instead of flowers for her wedding. Clark initially thought of including her own four legged fur babies before she thought of the adoptable rescue pups. The main reason and focus behind her thought was to draw attention to rescue animals and the importance of finding them a loving home.

In order to fulfill Clark’s, dream she and her fiancé contacted AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, an organization in Iowa that helps find homes for sheltered animals. The Pet rescue had taken in more than 100 animals who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Instead of holding flower bouquets Clark and her bridesmaids opted to carry six precious little Chiweenie puppies down the aisle.

What a brilliant thoughtful caring idea. Trend Alert!!!!! https://t.co/7Cro3Vm1ky — Kym Douglas (@kymdouglas) November 4, 2019

Clark said, “The puppies were very well behaved and did not have an accident.”

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue was on site to take any applications for adoptions. Clark’s idea worked as guests submitted adoption applications, and the rescue even had people contacting them, asking if they could have adoptable puppies at their own weddings too.

She may have started a new wedding trend.

Via: Family Pet