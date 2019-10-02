Being A Professional Bridesmaid!

When it's time to get married there are a lot of things to get planned and somethings you may or may not have time to plan so that's were you have a maid of honor or your bridesmaids help, but what do you do if they have no time to help out?

Well that's where Bridesmaid For Hire come in, you get a girl who can do all of the bridesmaids job to make things much easier.

Your girl will go to stores and look at bridesmaid dresses, try them on for you while sending you pictures so you can pick out your top dresses,so your girls can go in later to get them all tried on to pick the one!

Bachelorette Parties can be planned as well so you girls can enjoy the night.

Bridesmaids For Hire are not wedding planners they are more like personal assistants they will be your peace keeper or onsite therapist.

As it says on their website "Our job is different. We're there to work specifically with the bride and her needs – whether it’s shopping for a wedding dress, organizing RSVPs, coordinating the bridal shower or bachelorette party, helping with a registry for gifts, etc. Plus, if we're there on the big day, our number one goal is to make sure the bride and her wedding party are stress-free – and that their to-do list becomes our responsibility."

Video of Bridesmaid For Hire! Here’s What It’s Like To Be A Professional Bridesmaid Megyn Kelly TODAY

Via Bridesmaids For Hire