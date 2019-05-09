Bride Upset After Wedding Guest Brought Tupperware To Snatch Leftovers

A Pennsylvania bride was upset after a wedding guest brought 10 tupperware containers to snatch leftovers.

The bride wrote on a Facebook group called "That's it I'm Wedding Shaming" about the incident that happened on her wedding day.

She wrote, "My husband and I had a very small wedding ceremony and reception, probably about 25 people were invited."

A couple of days before the big day, her friend's dad asked if he could bring his daughter and son-in-law. The bride didn't mind at all, but then this happened.

"So [the daughter] shows up, without her husband, but with about 10 Tupperware containers. TO TAKE FOOD," she said furiously, it was a buffet style wedding.

"She loaded up 7 Tupperware containers with food to take home, took about 3 containers of homemade cookies, a couple bottles of beers, and most [of] the centerpieces," she wrote on the Facebook post.

The bride didn't realize this was happening until after her father told her. What made her even more upset was the gift she received from the Tupperware guest.

"And when we opened up our 'gift' from her --- she gave us $5. Not even kidding. A five dollar bill."

The bride claims that the woman was "not poor by any stretch of the imagination," and says she was "probably better off than [the bride.]"

Thoughts?

