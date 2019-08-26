Bride Pulls Prank On Groom During 'First Look' Photos At Their Wedding

Bride-to-be pulls 'first look' prank on groom with best man's help

August 26, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Credit: Getty Images/ Imtmphoto

Categories: 
Blogs
Humor
Random & Odd News

Aww, marriage.  The beautiful unforgettable moment when the groom turns to see his beautiful bride walk down the aisle.

For Kentucky groom Logan Marin this unforgettable scene will be a story to tell for years to come.

His bride-to-be Megan Martin had a few tricks up her sleeve before they said, their I do’s.  She recruited the groom’s best man into helping play a prank on her soon-to-be husband by having him walk down the aisle in h a tube top wedding gown for their “first look” photos.

Martin was excited to see his bride, but when he turned around to his surprise he turned to see his friend, Ryan Sowder.  Martin’s reaction is priceless.

A post shared by K Herman Photography (@khermanphotography) on

 

The prank worked like a charm. Martin was completely surprised.

Source via:  New York Post

Tags: 
Prank
Wedding
Bride
Groom
Best Man

