Hurricane Dorian Is Causing Bricks Of Cocaine To Wash Up On Beaches All Over Florida

September 5, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
hurricane

Handout / Handout

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

When hurricanes happen, it's not uncommon for random bit of debris to wash up on Florida beaches.  

But this time, Dorian is causing something quite unexpected to wash up all over the sunshine state's coast.  

Bricks of cocaine.  

Since the beginning of the week, reports of people finding random amounts of cocaine bricks have been pouring in.  

One of the first reported cases was from Cocoa Beach, FL when a bag of 15 bricks of cocaine weighing a kilo each (one kilo of cocaine is said to be worth around $28K) was found washed up on the shore.  Then in Melbourne, FL south of Cocoa Beach, one resident found a brick of cocaine that seemed to have the word DIAMANT on the package. 

“There is a possibility that more will come onshore," Manny Hernandez, a spokesman for the Cocoa Beach Police Department, told Florida Today. "Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere."

-story via wptv.com

Tags: 
Hurricane Dorian
Florida
Beaches
cocaine
Bricks
drugs
narcotics
weather
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes