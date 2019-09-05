Hurricane Dorian Is Causing Bricks Of Cocaine To Wash Up On Beaches All Over Florida

When hurricanes happen, it's not uncommon for random bit of debris to wash up on Florida beaches.

But this time, Dorian is causing something quite unexpected to wash up all over the sunshine state's coast.

Bricks of cocaine.

Since the beginning of the week, reports of people finding random amounts of cocaine bricks have been pouring in.

One of the first reported cases was from Cocoa Beach, FL when a bag of 15 bricks of cocaine weighing a kilo each (one kilo of cocaine is said to be worth around $28K) was found washed up on the shore. Then in Melbourne, FL south of Cocoa Beach, one resident found a brick of cocaine that seemed to have the word DIAMANT on the package.

“There is a possibility that more will come onshore," Manny Hernandez, a spokesman for the Cocoa Beach Police Department, told Florida Today. "Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere."

-story via wptv.com