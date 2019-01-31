Brian Johnson Confirms He Is Returning To AC/DC For Upcoming New Album

AC/DC fans have reason to get excited for the band’s upcoming album. After a tumultuous last few years, that saw the exits of Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd, along with the death of band founder Malcolm Young, it looks like a reunion might be coming together. After months of rumors, Brian Johnson seemed to confirm he will be on the band’s upcoming album, while talking to the band ‘Terrorizer.’ The band shared the story on their official Facebook page, and fans are freaking out about the singer’s return.

BRIAN JOHNSON Apparently Confirms New AC/DC Album, Says He Is 'Sick Of Denying It' https://t.co/lfBAAueYhP pic.twitter.com/TgTHFGEckJ — BLABBERMOUTH.NET (@BLABBERMOUTHNET) January 30, 2019

Brian Johnson had been away from AC/DC after being forced to leave mid tour in 2014, due to major hearing loss. He was replaced on tour by Guns N’ Roses frontman, Axl Rose, but rumors began to swirl late last year of a potential reunion, after Johnson was photographed with other band members, outside Vancouver's Warehouse Studios. With Johnson was drummer Phil Rudd, along with guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, which sparked the rumors of the potential reunion album.

AC/DC is yet to give any official word on a potential reunion, but Brian Johnson apparently was tired of waiting. While at the airport in Florida, the singer bumped into members of the band ‘Terrorizer.’ When asked about the potential reunion, Johnson spilled the beans, and the band shared the story on Facebook. In their post, the band writes, “We ran into Brian Johnson from ACDC at the airport today after the flight home and we asked him about the rumors of him being on the new ACDC album and he said ‘Yes’ and that he is ‘Sick of denying it.’"

Just read that Brian Johnson is back in Ac/Dc !!! This make me happpppyyyyy — CouchDwellingMammal (@Diablo__DC) January 31, 2019

The singer turned and he said to the crowd..

Brian Johnson confirms new AC/DC album, saying he’s ‘sick of denying it’.#acdc #acdc2019 pic.twitter.com/L3PvwNQKTc — AC/DC Ride On (@acdcrideon) January 29, 2019

*speculation* on my part but an @acdc & @vanhalen stadium tour would be the concert event of 2019. @MarthaQuinn



—-



BRIAN JOHNSON Reportedly Confirms He Is On New AC/DC LP https://t.co/abmE6BcxGa — Van Halen Rising (@GregRenoff) January 30, 2019

Many fans were excited to hear the news, shared by the grind core trio. Though still no official word, many are taking the word of ‘Terrorizer’ hoping it is indeed true. One twitter user wrote, “Just read that Brian Johnson is back in Ac/Dc !!! This make me happpppyyyyy.” Many were even speculating on what could be coming next from the band.

While Angus Young, the only remaining original member of AC/DC left in the band, has done a good job of keeping things together after the departure and death of his bandmates, he surely is happy to be getting the original lineup back together. The band hopefully will announce official news soon, but for now fans will have to rely on Brian Johnson blurting out the truth as their source of AC/DC news.

Via Blabbermouth