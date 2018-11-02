'Brady Bunch' Children Reunite At Their Television Home For New HGTV Special

The Brady Bunch is all back together, as the former cast reunited to see HGTV’s plan for their former home. The six children from the show; Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Night, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olson, were all on hand for a walk through of their former home, along with HGTV cameras. This comes on the heels of news of an upcoming HGTV project titled, ‘A Very Brady Renovation.

The North Hollywood home that was used for the exterior shot of the 1970’s series was purchased in August by HGTV. This came after a much published bidding war with former NSYNC member, Lance Bass. While Lance is a Brady Bunch super fan, in the end HGTV won out, giving them the opportunity to renovate the iconic home for a television special.

HGTV plans to transform the house in their new project, promising to ass 2,000 square feet to the home, without compromising the famous street view. Different stars from HGTV programming will come together to handle the interior of the home. While they hope to bring the home into the 21st century, they will stick to the spirit of the ‘Brady Bunch,’ keeping the floating staircase, 70’s themed kitchen and shared bathroom for the kids.

HGTV programming executive, Loren Ruch spoke of excitement for the upcoming project saying, “We are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhood.” While the house is in store for some changes, Ruch continued, “It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane.

While the adults form the original program, Robert Reed, Florence Henderson and Ann B. Davis, are no longer with us, their television children will be on hand when the program airs. ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ is set to premiere in September of 2019. Hopefully the HGTV crews will do the family and all their fans justice with this renovation.

