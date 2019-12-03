Brad Pitt Reveals He Had Not Cried In 20 Years

Do you remember the last time you had a good cry?

Well Brad Pitt can't.

According to the actor, he hasn't cried in the past 20 years.

“I hadn’t cried in, like, 20 years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved — moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news,” Pitt explained. “Just moved. I think it’s a good sign. I don’t know where it’s going, but I think it’s a good sign.”

But now, he doesn't have any problem turning on the water works. It's all due to the fact that he's now “able to witness the beauty and the wonder that we’re surrounded by in every minute detail.” “We miss that when we’re young,” he added.

-story via huffingtonpost.com