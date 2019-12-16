Brad Pitt Attends Jennifer Aniston’s Holiday Party

Even though Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston might have split 15 years ago, the two are still friends, and are proof that exes can be friends after all.

This past Saturday, December 14, Brad Pitt was one of the guests attending Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas party. The setup was very festive and casual. It took place at Aniston’s Bel-Air home in California.

The party guest included A-list celebrities, like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, Lisa Kudrow and Reese Witherspoon.

"Brad arrived a little after 7 p.m. and most guests started arriving soon after," a source told E! News. "He was among the first arrive and the second to last guest to leave at close around 11 p.m."

The actor's ex Gwyneth Paltrow also attended the bash, along with her husband Brad Falchuk.

Via: E! Online