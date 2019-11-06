Garth Brooks Invites Boy Who Wore A Clever Garth Brooks Halloween Costume To Concert
It's not often when famous musicians personally invite a fan to their show. But when they do you know it's for good reason.
7 year old Logan Cain has been invited by Garth Brooks himself to attend one of his upcoming shows on Nov. 16 because of his impressive Garth Brooks Halloween costume.
This costume WINS Halloween in my book! @Andrea_D_Houser ASK ME HOW I KNOW your nephew is MUCH TOO YOUNG to be spending the weekend in the deep end of a DIVE BAR, but for making my Halloween does he want to be our guest at #GARTHinKNOXVILLE??? love, g #Repost @andrea_d_houser ・・・ Tonight I am Callin’ Baton Rouge and all of Knoxville over my nephew’s amazing “Garth at Neyland Stadium” costume! Cause We ain’t goin down til the Sun Comes Up being so excited over the Stadium Tour being at Neyland in a couple weeks. Even if The Thunder Rolls, we have enough Friends in Low Places to be completely Shameless over this concert! And if Tomorrow Never Comes, this Halloween costume will be More than a Memory for all of us celebrating The Dance tonight ☺️------ @garthbrooks #nephewsarethebest #lovetheseboys #halloweencostume #halloween #garthbrooks #neylandstadium #stadiumtour #thedance #friendsinlowplaces #callinbatonrouge #thethunderrolls #shameless #aintgoindowntilthesuncomesup #countrymusic #groupieforlife #musicmakesmehappy #musicislife #thankful
“It was actually his mom’s idea and when she talked to him about it — because kids love to pick their Halloween costumes — he was very excited,” said his aunt Andrea Houser. “He was like, ‘Absolutely.’”
“We are just absolutely over the moon about having Garth see it and respond, and it’s so exciting,” she continued. “And we are very, very thankful that he reached out and has done this. . . . He has always seemed so kind and has been such a good person — not just a good singer.”
