Garth Brooks Invites Boy Who Wore A Clever Garth Brooks Halloween Costume To Concert

It's not often when famous musicians personally invite a fan to their show. But when they do you know it's for good reason.

7 year old Logan Cain has been invited by Garth Brooks himself to attend one of his upcoming shows on Nov. 16 because of his impressive Garth Brooks Halloween costume.

“It was actually his mom’s idea and when she talked to him about it — because kids love to pick their Halloween costumes — he was very excited,” said his aunt Andrea Houser. “He was like, ‘Absolutely.’”

“We are just absolutely over the moon about having Garth see it and respond, and it’s so exciting,” she continued. “And we are very, very thankful that he reached out and has done this. . . . He has always seemed so kind and has been such a good person — not just a good singer.”

-story via billboard.com