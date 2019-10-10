Boxer Erroll Spence's Ferrari Flips In Dallas Accident

Well known boxer Errol Spence Jr. is currently in intensive care after flipping his Ferrari.

Dallas police reported the car was speeding northbound on Riverfront Boulevard when it cut left over the median and flipped several times.  Spence was ejected from the car suffering several injuries but is expected to survive.  

“Nothing but thoughts and prayers to him and his family. He’s a true warrior. I know he’ll be fine. He’ll come out of this strong. Prayers to him.” Quarterback Dak Prescott said.

“There’s a lot of fans of his in this building you know, in this room, being a Dallas guy.  Just thoughts and prayers go out to him with that accident. We support him when he fights. He’s got a good way about him. I know a lot of guys know him in here. Just praying for him and hoping he can get back on track. “ Jason Witten added.  

-story via wfaa.com 

 

