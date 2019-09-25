Book Based On The History Of Soundgarden Titled 'Dark Black And Blue' Released

In a new book written by the author of ''Grunge Is Dead'', Greg Prato goes into the fascinating history of Soundgarden.

Titled "Dark Black and Blue: The Soundgarden Story'', Prato writes about how Soundgarden became one of the top bands of the Seattle rock trend. He also goes into detail about the band splitting up in the late '90s and their return in 2012.

"For some odd reason, there have been few books written about Soundgarden’s career…despite quite a few fans such as myself strongly feeling that not only was Soundgarden the greatest grunge band of them all, but also, one of the greatest rock bands ever," author Greg Prato commented.

Prato continued saying, "Realizing that this flub needed to be corrected, I have constructed Dark Black and Blue: The Soundgarden Story – the first-ever book that recounts Soundgarden’s complete history, all the way from its members’ early years and formation, through to Chris Cornell’s tragic death."

-story via loudwire.com








