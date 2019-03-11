Director Sparks Rumors Of Potential ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sequel

With the success ‘Queen’ has seen this year, thanks to the film, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ it’s not a surprise the band wants to keep things going. A tour, along with a documentary about the band’s years with their new singer, Adam Lambert, have already been announced, but now there are rumors that there may be a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ sequel in the works.

According to Rudi Dolezal, who directed a number of ‘Queen’ music videos and was close with Freddie Mercury, a sequel has been discussed by the Queen family. While discussing former Queen Manager, Jim Beach, in an interview, Dolezal said, “I’m sure he plans a sequel that starts with Live Aid.”

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ ends with Queen’s iconic Live Aid performance, and according to the former Queen music video director, the sequel would most likely follow the bands career post Live Aid, and up to Mercury’s death. Queen guitarist Brian May sparked rumors of a sequel back in December saying, “Who knows, there might be a sequel.”

They just want money if you ask me and I don’t think a sequel is necessary #BohemianRhapsody — Skywalker ☆ (@icfandom) March 11, 2019

Just read they are making a sequel to Bohemian Rhapsody... is Freddie Mercury coming back to life in this one or something -- — Jake Varvel (@jvarvel74) March 11, 2019

Fan reaction to this rumor was mixed, as some questioned motive, while others were looking forward to getting more of the Freddie Mercury story. Of course plenty of others were just there for the jokes. As for the band, they have not released any news of a potential movie sequel, as the band gets ready for their upcoming tour.

