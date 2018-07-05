Blue Bell Is Bringing Back A Fan Favorite This Week

Were you burning up at your 4th of July party? Have no fear Blue Bell has the answer to cool you off.

Blue Bell ice-cream has been bringing back a few fan favorites this Summer, including Peaches and Homemade Vanilla ice cream.

With July being National Ice-Cream Month, Blue Bell has just announced the return of their Fudge Bars. They will be available at major retailers starting July 5th and will be sold in 12 packs.

Now that’s what we call a winning team…12-pak Blue Bell Fudge Bars! Our tasty chocolate Fudge Bars return to stores beginning today. #fudge #bluebell #bluebellicecream #frozensnacks #chocolate pic.twitter.com/i7dfHBY4l2 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 5, 2018

Blue Bell will be releasing a few more favorite flavors later this month. Hurry and get your Fudge Bars while you still can.

Via: WFAA