Blink-182 Released Song "Not Another Christmas Song"

Blink-182 released an anti-Christmas song just in time for the holidays. The brand new holiday song is called “Not Another Christmas Song”.

“Not Another Christmas Song” is a track about wishing for divorce for the holidays. It is the latest holiday song from the band. In past years they released holiday singles, like “I Won’t Be Home for Christmas” in 2001. That same year, they released “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,” which included the track “Happy Holidays, You Bastard.”

Matt Skiba adds some extra holiday flair by tossing some “Fa la la la la’s” into the chorus over jingle bells.

Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker teased the track via social media. Their tweets included the song name and the created Claymation graphic of the three members.

Not Another Christmas Song. Available on your favorite streaming service. pic.twitter.com/cRAonJIAOo — The War on Christmark (@markhoppus) December 6, 2019

Check out their Claymation video for “Not Another Christmas Song.”

Video of blink-182 - Not Another Christmas Song (Official Video)

Via: Rolling Stone