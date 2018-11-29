Blind Man Sues Playboy After Finding Website Isn't Compatible With Screen-Reading Software

Everyone is quick to claim they read Playboy for the articles, but for Donald Nixon he really means it. That’s why Nixon, a blind man, is suing Playboy, claiming their website isn’t compatible with screen-reading software. According to the lawsuit filed, this is in violation of the American with Disabilities Act.

Donald Nixon’s screen-reading software allows blind or visually impaired users to read the text using a speech synthesizer or a braille display. Nixon, who is legally blind, discovered this technology doesn’t work on either Playboy.com or Playboyshop.com. This led to his lawsuit, as without the technology compatibility, Nixon couldn’t enjoy what the adult company has to offer.

A legally blind man is suing Playboy because he "cannot fully and equally use or enjoy the products" https://t.co/PxgzMvJjcP pic.twitter.com/jB5XG5y2gv — Complex (@Complex) November 29, 2018

According to the court documents, Donald Nixon argues that he, nor other’s that are visually impaired, could not “fully and equally use or enjoy the facilities, products, and services.” Nixon, who is legally blind, hopes this lawsuit leads to the website becoming more accessible for the blind. He is also seeking unspecified damages, as not being able to consume the product has had a negative effect for Nixon.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, has protected those with disabilities since 1990. This protects from discrimination in employment, school, and private life. However, this seems to be the first Playboy has been hit with an ADA based lawsuit. Playboy is yet to comment on the lawsuit as of now.

This comes as Playboy prepares for a large auction of items belonging to the late magazine founder, Hugh Hefner. Some items up for sale will be Hefner’s iconic smoking jacket and silk pajamas, among other items. Unfortunately for Playboy, if they are found in violation of the ADA, they can be fined more than $100,000 according to the Association of Corporate Counsel. Maybe if Donald Nixon is lucky they can at least spare him some vision-impaired friendly reading material.

Via People