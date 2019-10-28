Black Crowes Fuel Reunion Rumors With New Social Media Artwork

There are several rumors of a Black Crowes reunion in the works. These rumors are beginning to sound true. Especially after the band updated all of their social media accounts with some similar looking old school Heckle & Jeckle crows’ artwork.

There has not been any information shared along with the teaser art posts, but the updates are making fans depict a predictable announcement.

According to a published article in the Wall Street Journal earlier this month it hinted that the Black Crowes were considering a 30th anniversary celebration for their debut album, ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ in 2020.

If the reunion happens as speculated the altercation between brothers Chris and Rich Robinson would end in a reconciliation.

Fans will be looking out for more details on the rumored reunion, which might be coming sooner than expected.

Via: Live For Live Music