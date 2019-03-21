Binge-Watch All 20 Marvel Movies Back-To-Back, This Company Will Pay You $1,000

Calling all Marvel fanatics, this job is for you!

CableTV.com is searching for one person to watch the "Infinity Saga", (all 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that are currently out) before watching "Avengers: Endgame".

You'll watch 40+ hours of movies back-to-back. "The hero we're looking for is not only a Marvel fanatic, but also an active, outgoing, social media personality who'd be enthusiastic about live-tweeting their MCU marathon experience while tagging CableTV.com," the website states.

The person will get $1,000 and tons of Marvel prizes too.

Are you up for the challenge?

via KXAN