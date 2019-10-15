Billy Gibbons, Jimmie Vaughan Super Group Plan Show in Austin

October 15, 2019
Angela Chase
billy gibbons

Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is planning another Jungle Show with his super group that includes Jimmie Vaughn and Mike Flanigin in Austin this December.  

This will be the fourth show the group has played in the past four years.  

Gibbons said, “We’ve come to think of this Jungle Show thing as something of a destination musical event. Certainly, Jimmie, Mike, Sue, Chris and I all set our sights on Austin as the year winds down and that’s where the vapors coalesce, so to speak. The Jungle Show audience, coming from around the corner and across the globe zeros in on Antone’s and keeps the excitement at an intense level. Let’s put it this way, it’s well worth the trip, irrespective on which side of the footlights you may find yourself.”

-story via rollingstone.com 

