Billy Corgan Roller Coaster Becomes A Meme And Quickly Goes Viral

A video created by a Twitter user is going viral this week after using Billy Corgan's vocals from "1979" and syncing it with the video of a roller coaster.

Needless to say it's pretty fantastic and has already gone viral with over 4 million views.

Billy Corgan rides a rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/rgaizgpMbs — dave (@airbagged) March 31, 2019

Of course this isn't the first time someone has made a video of a roller coaster along with a musician's vocals. Check out the originals below.

The OG pic.twitter.com/jMS8XevbN3 — joel patrick anderson (@joelpanderson) March 31, 2019

Video of ian curtis rides a rollercoaster

-story via exclaim.ca