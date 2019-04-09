Billy Corgan Roller Coaster Becomes A Meme And Quickly Goes Viral

April 9, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Corgan

Krista Kennell/Sipa Press./woodstock.054/0908050858

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

A video created by a Twitter user is going viral this week after using Billy Corgan's vocals from "1979" and syncing it with the video of a roller coaster.  

Needless to say it's pretty fantastic and has already gone viral with over 4 million views.  

Of course this isn't the first time someone has made a video of a roller coaster along with a musician's vocals.  Check out the originals below.  

 

 

-story via exclaim.ca

Tags: 
Billy Corgan
meme
viral
Twitter
Video
roller coaster
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes