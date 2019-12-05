Billie Eilish Gets Huge Apple TV Deal For Documentary
December 5, 2019
2019 is turning out to be a pretty big year for Billie Eilish.
Not only has her hit "Bad Guy" been all over the place, she also won a couple of awards at the AMA's last month.
And now it turns out the 17 year old artist just scored a whopping $25 million deal with Apple TV+ for a documentary that follows the release of her debut album.
The film as already been shot and was produced alongside Eilish's label Interscope records with a budget of $1-2 million.
-story via billboard.com