Here Is Your Chance At Being In ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’

The Movie Is Giving People The Chance To Act Alongside Keanu Reeves In The Upcoming Sequel

June 28, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Keanu_Reeves

Sipa USA

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV

Keanu Reeves has to be the early favorite for man of the year in 2019. The actor has never been more popularity, and fans can’t get enough Keanu content. Now, fans will have a chance to join Reeves during his 2019 moment, and act alongside the star in his next project, ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music.’

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ began shooting earlier this week, but fans still have a chance of securing a small role in the film. The sequel is looking for talent, aged 18 and older to portray a number of different characters, including; a caveman, Babe Ruth, George Washington and more.

The movie starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter is currently being shot in New Orleans, Louisiana, as if working next to Mr. 2019 himself wasn’t enough. For anyone interested in a chance to be in ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ can apply here.

Via Backstage

Tags: 
Keanu Reeves
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Alex Winter
casting

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes