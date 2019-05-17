Bill To Ban Red Light Cameras Passes Senate, Waiting For Gov. Abbott's Signature

Lawmakers in Texas are inching closer and closer to banning red light cameras throughout Texas.

The Texas Senate voted, 23-8, and approved to ban red light cameras and is now heading to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott to either sign or veto.

"Our citizens have been waiting a long time to get rid of red light cameras," says Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

People who supported red light cameras says it was there to make the streets safer and generate money to local communities, wheras, people who were against it says it violates the U.S. Constitution and provoked more rear-end accidents.

Red light cameras have been in place since 2007.

Thoughts?

via Star-Telegram