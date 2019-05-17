Bill To Ban Red Light Cameras Passes Senate, Waiting For Gov. Abbott's Signature

May 17, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Getty Images

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

Lawmakers in Texas are inching closer and closer to banning red light cameras throughout Texas.

The Texas Senate voted, 23-8, and approved to ban red light cameras and is now heading to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott to either sign or veto.

"Our citizens have been waiting a long time to get rid of red light cameras," says Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

People who supported red light cameras says it was there to make the streets safer and generate money to local communities, wheras, people who were against it says it violates the U.S. Constitution and provoked more rear-end accidents.

Red light cameras have been in place since 2007.

Thoughts?

 

via Star-Telegram

Tags: 
Red Light Cameras
Ban
Texas
Senate

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes