'Surfing Rocker' New TV Show Starring Memebers From Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers

A day after the new Pearl Jam album is revealed band members from Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, and Red Hot Chili Peppers announced that they are set to appear on a new television series next year.

‘Surfing Rocker,’ the new TV show is about rock stars who have a passion for surfing and how the ocean has influenced their lives and music.

Eddie Vedder will appear in Surfing Rockers.

The TV show will be feature Anthony Kiedis, Ben Harper, Billie Joe Armstrong, Kelly Slater, Taylor Hawkins, Kirk Hammett, Jack Johnson, Jim Lindberg, and Eddie Vedder. Surfing Rockers is set to debut on TV February 2, 2020 in Brazil.

Via: Alternative Nation

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!