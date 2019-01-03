Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Music Video Helped Bring A Record Number Of Visitors To The Louvre In 2018

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are no strangers to breaking records. The famous couple constantly sells out shows worldwide, and has large fan bases, and social media followings. When they put their name on something it usually leads to success. However, a recent record the couple helped break comes as a shock, even for the famed duo. The Louvre, in Paris, announced recently that they broke a record in 2018 for number of visitors, thanks in large part to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s music video shot their last year.

The Louvre, which is the world’s most visited museum, broke all ticket records in 2018. There were 10.2 million people who visited the museum last year, which is up 25% from the year before. This broke the previous record of 9.7 million visitors back in 2012. The 10.2 million visitors are the largest for any museum on record, including the National Museum of China and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

While the Louvre claims a number of reasons for the rise in visitors this last year, the one that stands out is the Beyoncé and Jay-Z music video. Since 2015 there has been a decrease in visitors due in large part to the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015. However, this last year saw an increase in foreign visitors, mostly from the United States and China. There was also an increase in French visitors, as schoolchildren began taking trips to the famed museum again.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z filming their music video for the song ‘Apes**t’ helped lead to interest in the museum and their famed works of art, especially among the younger generation. The music video showed pieces including the Mona Lisa, Jacques-Louis David’s masterpiece, and the Consecration of the Emperor Napoleon, among others. The video has been viewed more than 150 million times, and led to the museum creating a special visitor guide based on the music video.

Fans were quick to show their appreciation for the star couple, and their influence. The Bey Hive came out and showed support as always, as one twitter user wrote, “We don't say ‘I'm in the Louvre’ anymore. We say ‘I'm where Beyoncé was few months ago and I embrace the floor to feel her spirit.’” 2018 was a good year for the power couple, and especially for the Louvre. With the power of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the museum hopes to build on a strong year.

