Betelgeuse May Explode Leaving Orion Without A Shoulder

Bad news for the constellation Orion, it could be missing it's shoulder sometime in the future.

Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars in the night sky and part of Orion, has been behaving strangely according to astronomers.

It's begun to dim, and scientists believe this is a sign that the star will explode into a supernova.

If the red giant does go supernova, it would be visible from Earth in full detail since it's only about 700 light years away.

But, there are some who say the dimming isn't for sure a sign of it getting ready to die. If it is going to explode however, they aren't exactly sure when that could be.

-story via msn.com