Here Are The Best Ways To Celebrate Texas’ New Beer-To-Go Law

The New Law Allowing Breweries To Sell Beer To Go Goes Into Effect On Sunday

August 28, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Beer

It has been a long time coming, but Texas breweries are just a few days from being able to sell beer to go. On September 1st, Texas’ new beer-to-go law goes into effect, and plenty of breweries around the metroplex are gearing up for the milestone. Check out some of the best parties breweries around DFW will be throwing to celebrate the new law.

Starting Sunday, drinkers can purchase one case of beer per day directly from a brewery to take home. While plenty of drinkers will be excited to take their beer home with them, a number of breweries around DFW will hold beer events to kick off the new law. 3 Nations Brewing, Community Beer Co. and Lakewood Brewing Co. will all be holding events starting at 10 A.M. Each will have special deals for customers looking to take advantage of the new law.

Another local favorite brewery will be making sure beer drinkers get a chance to bring their product home with them. Peticolas Brewing Co. will be selling its beer in cans for the first time, and will give customers the chance to purchase three fan favorites in four packs of 16-ounce cans. Their event will also include food trucks.

There are plenty of other breweries holding events around the metroplex. For the complete list of the ten best parties celebrating the new beer-to-go law, click here. Come Sunday, it will be a whole new world for Texas beer drinkers.

Via GuideLive

