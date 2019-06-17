Beastie Boys Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘To The 5 Boroughs’ Digitally

The Beastie Boys have been keeping busy, as Mike D and Ad-Rock continue to share new content with the world. It was announced last week that to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Beastie Boy’s ‘To The 5 Boroughs’, the group would release a brand new deluxe version of the 2004 album.

Hello everybody - To the 5 Boroughs came out 15 years ago today.



For the occasion, twelve rare tracks have just been released digitally in addition to the original 15 songs on the album.



Listen here: https://t.co/cfTrpFwnf9 pic.twitter.com/yjVob2OttL — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) June 14, 2019

The new deluxe version of their 2004 LP will include a number of B-side tracks and rarities. It will also have a number of remixes from a number of names, including producer, Just Blaze and Blue guitarist, Graham Coxon. The group has made the material available digitally for the first time.

In their tweet announcing the new project, the Beastie Boys wrote, “To the 5 Boroughs came out 15 years ago today. For the occasion, twelve rare tracks have just been released digitally in addition to the original 15 songs on the album.” This new deluxe album comes on the heels of a new mini-documentary commemorating the 25th anniversary of 1994’s ‘Ill Communication.’

The documentary and revamped deluxe album aren’t all the surviving members of Beastie Boys are up to. Mike D and Ad-Rock also published the ‘Beastie Boys Book’ earlier this year, along with a Spike Lee directed book tour. Luckily for Beastie Boys fans, the two continue to keep working, and providing the world with plenty of unheard Beastie Boys content.

Via Pitchfork