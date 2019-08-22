Hungry Bear Raids Refrigerator Of Family's Truckee Vacation Home

Video of Teens hide out as bear helps itself to taco meat

Two teenage boys 15-year-old Hayes Sherman, along with his friend Bobby Harden witnessed when a bear broke into their family’s vacation home. The boys were watching Television down the hall when they heard a ruckus. Turns out it was a 250-pound hungry bear breaking into their breaking into their refrigerator.

The bear did not struggle or hesitate to help itself to a meal. His entrees of choice were taco meat, two pints of ice cream and crackers.

The teens had to call Sherman’s mom to warn her about the bear downstairs. She then called 911 to inform them of the situation. The teens hid in fear behind a sliding door before County deputy arrived to their rescue. Sherriff. Allyson Prero opened the front door and fired a “bear round” from her shotgun to tranquilize the animal and send it away.

Lesson learned do not to leave door open.

A bear wandered into a California home, took some taco meat out of the fridge, and brought it into the living room to eat, scaring some teenagers watching TV. pic.twitter.com/NIrxLfTopH — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) August 21, 2019

Source via: Fox 6 Now

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!