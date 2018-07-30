Beach Boys' David Marks Seen With Wife Smiling In West Hollywood

July 30, 2018
Beach Boys' member David Marks and his wife were seen in West Hollywood looking pretty happy after coming out from a bar. 

If you don't remember, David and his wife Carrieann were both arrested early July after a domestic dispute. The band member was arrested and booked for resisting arrest and domestic violence. 

Carrieann says that the situation was a misunderstanding and that they're both really happy with each other.

 

via TMZ

