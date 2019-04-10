Bank Of America To Raise Minimum Wage To $20 Per Hour In The Next Couple Of Years

April 10, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Bank giant, Bank of America, will be raising their minumum wages to $20 an hour within the next two years.

"If you get a job at Bank of America, you'll make $41,000", says Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan. "With the success our company has ... we have to share that success with our teammates."

As of May 1st, 2019, Bank of America will raise their minimum wage to $17 per hour, then will raise the wage in increments in two years, stopping at $20.

This comes after signs of rising wage inflation happening in successful companies. There is a bill in Congress to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Thoughts?

 

via CNBC

